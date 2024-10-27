PBBM asked to oust LTO chief

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO – A group called Coalition for Good Governance (CGG) has urged President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to remove Land Transportation Office (LTO) Chief Vigor D. Mendoza II due to alleged irregularities at the agency.

In a statement, the coalition alleged that Mendoza has “allowed anomalous transactions to happen at the LTO using the previous outdated LTO-IT system.”

Signing under the coalition’s name are Diolito N. Inosanto, president of FELTOP; Augosto C. Lagman, AAP Board Member; and Martin Delos Angeles, vice president of the Philippine Transport Monitor.

The signatories are questioning the alleged increase on registration and computer fees at the LTO using the old Information Technology system .

They also mentioned the alleged anomalous registration of vehicles without insurance policies or with fake insurance and no proper inspection.

“Nanawagan kami sa Pangulo na palitan na ang kasalukuyang namumuno sa LTO at magtalaga ng bagong LTO chief na walang bahid ng korupsiyon at magpatuloy ng tunay na reporma sa LTO,” the signatories stated.

A former IT consultant of LTO, who requested anonymity, said the old IT system is Stradcom’s Motor Vehicle Inspection and Registration System (MVIRS).

“Stradcom's contract with the LTO expired several years ago, but the system remains partially operational under what is termed a phaseout agreement. In December 2021, then-LTO Assistant Secretary Edgar Galvante issued a memorandum mandating the decommissioning of Stradcom’s LTO-ITS driver’s license module. This directive instructed driving schools and medical clinics to send data solely through the Land Transportation Management System (LTMS), a government-owned platform designed to replace Stradcom,” the former LTO consultant said.

Documents acquired by SunStar Pampanga revealed that the national government spent almost P8 billion on the development of LTMS.

Today, LTO uses both Stradcom and LTMS even as the agency fails to fully operationalize LTMS, it was learned.

In its own website, LTO said that LTMS is a 27/7 online portal that processes transactions for licenses, registrations, renewals, and other concerns of the motoring public across the country.

Despite the government’s infusion of billions of pesos, the SSP source claimed that the phaseout of the old system has been delayed and LTO continues to receive complaints of irregularities, inefficiencies, and accusations for alleged corruption.

Mendoza vowed to fully implement the LTMS by November 2023 but to no avail.

In a separate advertisement, other groups have also lobbied for the removal of Mendoza from the office.

Diolito N. Inosanto, president of FELTOP; Jun Rustico S. Braga, founding president of Konsumo Pinas; Jay Ar Tumulac, Secretary general of Magtulungan Tayo; Martin delos Angeles, vice president of Philippine Transport Monitor; Dangel Charlene A. Tabin, president of Samahan ng Kabataan Para sa Kabuluhang Pagbabago; and Ma. Rosebel Luz, vice chair of Kamalaya Consumer Cooperative, posted an ad in national dailies early this year appealing to the President to replace the current LTO chief for alleged "acts inimical and prejudicial to the motoring public and to the Philippine Government."

Last August, LTO posted on its website that their Management Information Division (MID) conducted a comprehensive briefing on the process flow of the LTMS portal.

The LTO claimed that this initiative was carried out in accordance with the directive of Mendoza, aimed at bolstering the agency's digital programs.

The LTO added that this is in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. 's mandate for comprehensive digitization across all government agencies.

Mendoza has yet to reply to the new allegations on increased computer fees as of press time.