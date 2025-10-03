PBBM bares crackdown versus illegal recruitment

President Marcos has announced a coordinated effort to combat illegal recruitment and human trafficking.

The president bared this during his visit in Pampanga on Friday, September 3 at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in the City of San Fernando.

President Marcos said that a memorandum of agreement (MOA) was signed between the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), provincial government of Pampanga and other local government units in the province.

He added that the move is expected to strengthen programs against human trafficking groups targeting overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

“Hindi sapat ang may programa lang. Kailangan ang koordinasyon at sabay-sabay na pagkilos,” Marcos said, stressing the need for unified action among agencies.

The President expressed hope that Pampanga will serve as a model for the success of the program.

Marcos also led the distribution of AKSYON Fund Assistance to OFWs and their families affected by the recent typhoons in the province.

The DMW AKSYON Fund provides comprehensive support, including legal and medical assistance, financial aid, repatriation services, and emergency relief.