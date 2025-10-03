PBBM brings aid to Aeta communities, vows continued gov’t support

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday led the distribution of assistance to Aeta communities in Porac, Pampanga, assuring them of continued government support aimed at improving their quality of life and preventing them from returning to street begging.

During a program at the Katutubo Village, Marcos led the turnover of around 60 carabaos and 30 carabao-drawn carts to reintegrated Aetas through the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Pag-abot Program.

He also announced the distribution of farm implements and PHP10,000 in cash assistance to each of the 1,200 beneficiaries.

“Ito po ay bahagi lamang ng aming mahabang programa. Hindi po ito lamang. Patuloy po kung ano ‘yung pangangailangan po na makakapagpaganda, magdadala ng kaunting ginhawa sa buhay ninyo, magpapaganda sa buhay ninyo at hindi nyo na inaalala kung paano nyo pinapakain ang inyong pamilya. Paano kayo maghahanap buhay? Paano kayo magkakaroon ng kaunting kita (This is only a part of our long-term program. This is not the end. We will continue to address whatever needs arise—anything that can improve your lives, bring some relief, and help you live better so you won’t have to constantly worry about how to feed your families, how to earn a living, or how to make a little income),” Marcos said.

“Iyan po ang aming pangarap na maiabot ninyo yung ganong klaseng ginawa sa inyong buhay at nandito po ang pamahalaan. Asahan po ninyo na lagi, lagi po kaming nandito na tumutulong sa inyo. Nandito po ang inyong pamahalaan (That is our dream—that you may reach that kind of improvement in your lives. And your government is here for you. You can count on us—we are always here to help you. Your government is here),” he added.

Under the Pag-abot Program, Aeta beneficiaries will receive financial, transportation or relocation aid, transitory shelter, livelihood and employment assistance, as well as psychosocial support.

The event is part of the government’s efforts to promote sustainable agriculture by providing beneficiaries with essential tools for land preparation, goods transport, and daily farming activities.

Marcos said the government is exploring ways to provide even more assistance and urged beneficiaries to reach out if they are in need.

“Kaya iyan po ang pag-iisip ng inyong pamahalaan at nandito po para tumulong, para pagandahin ang buhay ninyo, para makatulong pagandahin ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino, para pagandahin ang ating minamahal na Pilipinas (That is the mindset of your government—we are here to help, to make your lives better, to help improve the lives of every Filipino, and to uplift our beloved Philippines),” he said.

A total of 127 Aeta beneficiaries were successfully reintegrated through DSWD Pag-abot Program in Porac, Pampanga.

The reintegrated Aetas came from a community whose primary economic activity relied on farming, such as cultivating crops, raising small livestock, and poultry production, facing common challenges including limited access to roads for transporting their products and inadequate access to basic services.

Marcos also distributed Brigada backpacks to students of Katutubo Village Elementary School, along with two Starlink units to improve internet connectivity in the area. (PNA)