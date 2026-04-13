PBBM inspects housing projects in Magalang town

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., recently visited the national government's housing projects in Magalang town.

Marcos inspected two housing sites in Barangay Dolores, Pasinaya Homes and Pagsikat Place.

These projects are part of the government’s Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Housing Program (4PH), which aims to provide accessible and decent housing for Filipino families.

The 4PH program is one of the flagship housing initiatives of the Marcos administration, targeting the country’s housing backlog by constructing millions of housing units nationwide.

The program adopts a vertical housing approach, particularly in urban and growth areas, to maximize land use while creating organized and sustainable communities.

The 4PH is implemented through partnerships between national government agencies, local government units, and private developers. It ensures that projects are tailored to the needs of each locality.

Under the program, low-income families, informal settlers, and government employees, are given access to affordable financing schemes, making homeownership more attainable.

Developments are also designed to include essential facilities such as access roads, drainage systems, water and power supply, and community spaces, promoting not just housing, but livable environments.

Magalang Mayor Malu Paras-Lacson said the initiative is expected to address housing needs in the area by offering structured and sustainable communities for beneficiaries.

The mayor also described the President’s visit as a significant moment for the town, emphasizing that it reflects continued national support for Magalang’s growth and development.