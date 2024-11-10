PBBM lauded for signing 2 maritime laws

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Senatorial aspirant and former Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr. lauded President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for signing two landmark laws—the Philippine Maritime Zones Act and the Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act.

Abalos said the laws strengthen the Philippines’ sovereignty over its maritime zones and archipelagic waters.

He also acknowledged the efforts of the House of Representatives and the Senate in passing the measures.

“Through these laws, the government will be able to monitor the movement of foreign vessels and aircraft,” Abalos said.

He explained that the Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act establishes a system of sea lanes and air routes for foreign vessels and aircraft.

Abalos also cited the importance of the two laws, especially after incidents where Chinese vessels violated Philippine territorial boundaries.

He recalled incidents like the sighting of Chinese fishing boats in the country’s exclusive economic zone in March.

The Philippine Maritime Zones Act (Republic Act No. 12064) clarifies the country’s jurisdiction over its contiguous zone and EEZ, protecting resources in areas up to 24 nautical miles from the baselines.

The Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act ensures sovereignty by designating routes for foreign military vessels and registered aircraft to pass through, in line with international agreements.

“These new laws will clearly define and strengthen our jurisdiction and our sovereign rights over our territorial water and the airspace over it,” Abalos said.

Abalos condemned the October 11 incident when a Chinese maritime militia vessel tried to block a Philippine Bureau of Fisheries ship near Pag-asa Island.

He called for unity among Filipinos in supporting President Marcos’ strong stance on the West Philippine Sea issue.

“Let’s support our President in his efforts for China to respect us as a nation and the 2016 tribunal ruling that invalidated China’s sweeping claims over the West Philippine Sea,” he said.