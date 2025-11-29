PBBM to AFP: Stand with me, don’t let ‘lies’ distract you

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday urged the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to remain united and steadfast in their mission to protect the country, despite attempts to spread misinformation and disinformation.

Marcos made the call during a traditional dinner with members of the AFP Council of Sergeants Major at Malacañan Palace in Manila.

“Huwag tayong magpapadala sa ingay ng kasinungalingan sa gitna nang pagpapakalat ng maling impormasyon para sa ating pagkakawatak-watak. Tumindig tayo sa katotohanan (Let us not be swayed by the noise of lies amid the spread of misinformation that seeks to divide us. Let us stand for the truth),” he said.

Marcos thanked the AFP personnel for their “wholehearted service” to the Filipino people, even though there are attempts to test the unity between the current administration and the government troops.

He expressed optimism that the military will not lose its way, standing united with his administration to defend the nation.

“In these challenging times, when uncertainty tries to cloud our vision, one truth remains clear: Our republic endures because those who protect it do not falter,” Marcos said.

“Despite these waves of change, your purpose remains unchanged: remain loyal to the Constitution, protect the republic, and safeguard all Filipinos,” he added.

Amid geopolitical tensions, economic pressures, and the proliferation of fake news, Marcos encouraged the AFP Council of Sergeants Major to continue standing firm, lead with integrity, and help “build a force where every soldier is empowered to rise to every challenge.”

AFP Sergeant Major, FCMS Feliciano Lazo, assured Marcos that the military personnel “remain highly professional, disciplined, [and] united in purpose.”

“We reaffirm our pledge to the flag, to the constitution and our duly elected commander in chief and that is you,” Lazo told Marcos. “We remain apolitical and fully committed to preserving unity among Filipinos.” (PNA)