PCA eyes 3K has as add'l coconut plant sites in CL

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) is eyeing some 3,000 hectares of land in Central Luzon for additional coconut plantations to boost the production of farmers in the region.

During the recent 6th CARP Regional Trade Fair at Marquee Mall in Angeles City, the PCA said the new plantations will be set up in Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija and Zambales.

The project is funded under the Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund by virtue of Republic Act 11524.

It has an allocation of P50 million in the 2024 budget of the agency, which will also allow coconut planters to access the 1972 collection from the Coconut Levy Fund.

An estimated 700,000 coconut trees will be planted in the identified areas, comprising the tall variety in 2,000 hectares in Zambales, and the dwarf variety in 1,000 hectares in Bataan.

In Bulacan, 50 hectares at the foot of Sierra Madre will also be planted with the high-yielding varieties.

The PCA added that nursery seedlings will also be set up in the coconut plantations, which is part of the agency's priority programs for 2024.