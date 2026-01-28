PCG aviation training hub opened in Aurora

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) recently opened a P9.9-million aviation training facility in Dipaculao town, Aurora province.

The PCG said the facility will serve as a dedicated training and development center for personnel of the Coast Guard Aviation Command (CGAvCom) .

The Coast Guard said this is in support of its efforts to enhance operational readiness and mission effectiveness.

The 350-square-meter training center features classrooms, a conference room, and equipment storage areas designed to facilitate instruction, coordination, and aviation support.

It will cater pilots, aircrew, and support personnel involved in aviation operations, including search and rescue and environmental response missions.

With the new training facility, the PCG said it aims to strengthen operational readiness, enabling faster and more effective responses that protect coastal communities and support long-term public safety and environmental protection.