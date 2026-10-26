PCG repels fishing vessel from Pag-Asa Island

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said it drove away an foreign fishing vessel from the sea of Pag-asa Island, Kalayaan Island Group on Sunday, October 25, 2026.

In the morning of said date, PCG personnel monitored the vessel lying approximately 2.7 nautical miles west of the island, in the vicinity of Sandy Cay, within 12-nautical-mile territorial sea.

The PCG said it immediately issued radio challenges directing the vessel to leave the area.

In the afternoon, the PCG deployed High-Speed Response Boat HSRB-019 with a law enforcement team on board.

Upon reaching the vessel, the team issued verbal challenges through loudhailer, informing the vessel that fishing within the territorial sea of Pag-asa Island is not permitted.

The PCG said the team did not stop at merely dislodging the vessel from its position.

HSRB-019 escorted the vessel at a safe distance while continuing to issue warnings until it was driven away outside the territorial sea of Pag-asa Island.

HSRB-019 then returned to the island without any untoward incident.

During the operation, China Coast Guard Vessel 21581 and two of its rigid-hull inflatable boats, which have been maintaining a presence in the vicinity of Pag-asa Island, reportedly tailed HSRB-019 and closely observed the conduct of the PCG's law enforcement activities.

The Coast Guard said its team carried out the operation unhindered.

The PCG noted that the China Coast Guard has no lawful authority to exercise any policing role within the territorial sea of Pag-asa Island, and its persistent presence in these waters is being closely monitored and documented.

This is the seventh operation conducted by the PCG in less than four weeks to drive away foreign vessels from the Kalayaan Island Group, following the repelling of Chinese Maritime Militia Vessel (CMMV) 9622 and its sampans from Kota Island on 28 September and 09 October 2026, five foreign fishing vessels from Kota Island on 11 October 2026, Chinese fishing vessel YUETAIYU 63168 and its four small boats from Lawak Island on 15 October 2026, a foreign fishing vessel from Kota Island on 18 October 2026, and a foreign fishing vessel from Lawak Island on October 23, 2026.

Pag-asa Island is the seat of the Municipality of Kalayaan, Province of Palawan, and home to a Filipino civilian community.

Under international law, the Philippines exercises full sovereignty over its territorial sea, where no foreign vessel may fish without authorization.

The PCG said such activities likewise constitute violations of Philippine laws, including the Philippine Fisheries Code and the Philippine Maritime Zones Act.

Under the directive of PCG Commandant Vice Admiral Rommel Supangan, the PCG said it will deploy additional High-Speed Response Boats to the Kalayaan Island Group to strengthen its capability to respond swiftly to intrusions.

(Via PIA Gitnang Luzon)