PDEA 3 nabs 7 in buy-bust ops

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Seven persons were arrested and a P353,000 worth of suspected shabu were seized by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Central Luzon in two separate buy-bust operations in Angeles City and Orani town in Bataan.

PDEA said four drug suspects tagged as "high-value targets" were entrapped by anti-narcotic operatives following a buy-bust operation in Barangay Sta. Teresita, Angeles City on September 19, 2024

In this operation, some P81,000 worth of suspected shabu was seized and an alleged drug den was dismantled.

Authorities identified the suspects as Jeffrey Panganiban, 41; Joey Dela Rosa, 42; Ronald Reyes, 34; and Mark De Jesus, 37, all from Angeles City.

PDEA confiscated seven sachets containing some 12 grams of suspected shabu, assorted drug paraphernalia, and the marked money from the suspects.

In Orani, three suspects were arrested during a buy-bust operation and P272,000 worth of suspected shabu were seized in Barangay Kawayan Tugatog September 19.

PDEA named the suspects as Anwar Maradial, 24; Rexie Tolentino, 35; Janording Usman, 34, all from Orani, Bataan.

The group yielded 40 grams of suspected shabu worth P272,000; assorted drug paraphernalia; one Colt Cal. 45 with three live ammunition; one Cal. 9mm with three live ammunition; and the buy-bust money used in the operation.

The suspects are now facing charges in court for violation of Republic Act 9165 (Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002).