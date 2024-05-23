PDEA 3 nabs 9 in 2 operations

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Nine individuals were arrested and a total of P176,800 worth of suspected shabu was seized by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Central Luzon in two buy-bust operations this week.

The agency arrested suspects Jerico Velasco, 27; Arnie Miranda, 35; Reymart Bernal, 18; Ignacio Canlas, 45; and Ron Ron Bernal, 19 in Barangay Sapang Biabas, Mabalacat City on May 22, 2024.

Seized from the suspects in the alleged drug den were sachets containing 13 grams of suspected shabu worth P84,400, assorted sniffing paraphernalia and the marked money used by agents.

On May 21, 2024, PDEA and the local police arrested four suspects and confiscated suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Bilolo, Orion town.

The suspects were identified as Rona Buenaventura, 39; Zaldy Cruz, 38; Allan Buenaventura, 44; and Edgardo Roxas, 49.

Seized from the suspects were some 13 grams of suspected shabu worth P88,400, assorted drug paraphernalia and the buy-bust money.

Charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the arrested persons.