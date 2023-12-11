PDEA-3 ops net suspects, drugs

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) collared suspects and seized suspected shabu in two separate operations in Central Luzon over the weekend.

In Balanga City, PDEA Bataan Seaport Interdiction Unit and local police arrested three suspects in a buy- bust operation in Barangay Tenejero on December 8.

The operation resulted to the dismantling of an alleged makeshift drug den and confiscation of some 15 grams of suspected shabu amounting to P102,000.

PDEA identified the suspects as Pedro Dualos, 48; Michael Vigo, 35; and Mark Lacson 36, all residents of Batum Bakal, Barangay, Balanga City.

In Bulacan, the PDEA arrested an alleged drug den operator and two others during a drug entrapment operation in Barangay Minuyan Proper, City of San Jose Del Monte on December 9.

The joint PDEA Bulacan Provincial Office, PDEA Regional Office and local police operation resulted in the confiscation of some P102,000 worth of suspected shabu.

The suspects were identified as Evelyn Navarrete, 47 (alleged drug den operator); John Lesley Dumayas, 35; and Rommekl Quinto, 22.

The suspects in the two operations will face charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.