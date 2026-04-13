Pampanga

PDEA 3 shuts down drug den, arrests 5

PDEA Photo
PDEA Photo
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Agents of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region 3 (PDEA-3) dismantled a makeshift drug den and arrested five individuals after a buy-bust operation at around 6:35 p.m. on Sunday in Barangay Marcos Village, Mabalacat City.

The PDEA team identified the suspects as Gino, male, 28 (drug den maintainer); Ron, male, 27; Don Don, male, 24; Cely, female, 41; and Rey, male, 52.

The five arrested persons yielded seven sachets containing seven grams of suspected shabu worth P47,600.00, assorted drug paraphernalia, a cellular phone, and the marked money.

The suspects will be temporarily detained at the PDEA-3 jail in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga.

The seized illegal substances will undergo forensic examination and confirmation at PDEA-3 laboratory.

The operation was conducted by operatives of PDEA Provincial Offices in Tarlac and Pampanga, along with the Mabalacat City Police Station.

PDEA 3 said appropriate charges under Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the five suspects.

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