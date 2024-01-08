PDEA-3 starts new year with P3.4-M shabu haul

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Central Luzon started 2024 with an operation that led to the seizure of some P3.4-million worth of suspected shabu.

PDEA said that a suspected male drug peddler was arrested after selling 500 grams of shabu to an undercover operative on January 6 during a buy-bust operation at around 2 pm in Barangay 162, Sta. Quateria, Caloocan City.

The PDEA Aurora Provincial Office identified the apprehended suspect as one William Isanan, single, 42, of Barangay 167 Libos Baesa, Caloocan City.

Recovered from the suspect were three pieces of transparent sachets containing the half kilo of shabu and the marked money used in the buy-bust operation.

Authorities said the suspect is allegedly involved in the bulk distribution of shabu in Caloocan and nearby towns of Bulacan province.

PDEA added that the suspect was previously charged for violation of the anti-drug law based on the agency's records.

A charge for violation of section 5 (sale of dangerous drugs), Article II of Republic Act 9165 will be filed against the suspect.