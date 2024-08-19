PDEA arrest 7 in 2 operations

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested seven persons in two separate recent anti-drug operations in Angeles City and Subic, Zambales.

The agency said that three individuals, tagged as high value targets, were arrested in Angeles City.

Some P81,600 worth of shabu were seized during a buy-bust operation in Purok 4, Barangay Amsic, on August 16, 2024.

PDEA identified the suspects as Orly Bolito, 47; Jay Panlican, 24; and Jelly Delos Reyes, 23; All are from Barangay Amsic, Angeles City.

Recovered from the suspects were eight sachets containing 12 grams of shabu, assorted drug paraphernalia; and the buy-bust money.

Over in Subic, four suspects were arrested and some P61,200 worth of shabu confiscated following a buy-bust operation in Purok 1, Barangay Matain on August 17, 2024.

The suspects were identified as Jayson Minguito, 36; Alvin Eclevia, 51; Adrian Viray, 29; and Reggie Español, 39.

Nine grams of suspected shabu worth P61,200, assorted drug paraphernalia and buy-bust money were confiscated during the operation.

The suspects are now detained at the PDEA regional jail facility and facing charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.