PDEA arrest 8 in CL operations

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested several suspects and seized illegal drugs in two separate buy-bust operations in Central Luzon.

In Barangay Muzon, San Jose Del Monte in Bulacan province, agents from the PDEA Bulacan Provincial Office arrested suspects Balbino Magdayao, Jr., 46 years old, resident of Phase 1 Pabahay 2000 Barangay South Muzon; Alvin Masarque, 18, resident of Phase 1 Pabahay 2000 Barangay South Muzon; Rholan James Ellena y Vilandria, 18, resident of Sitio Panaklayan, Muzon; and Arjannel Pusing y Narido, 18, of Sitio Panaklayan, Muzon.

Seized from the suspects were seven pieces of plastic sachets containing 15 grams of suspected shabu worth P102,000, assorted drug paraphernalia and the buy-bust money.

In Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija province, four suspects were nabbed inside an alleged makeshift drug den during a raid on January 18 in Purok 1, Barangay Isla.

The suspects were identified as Christopher "Tope" Espiritu De Mesa, 46, resident of 32 Purok 1, Barangay Isla; Allan Junio Abenoja, 54, resident of Purok 1, Barangay Isla; Samson "Sonny" Santos Gudoy, 50, resident of Purok 1, San Joseph Sur; and Michael San Juan Espiritu, 42, a resident of Purok 1, Barangay Isla.

Confiscated from the suspects were six pieces of transparent plastic sachets containing some 15 grams of shabu amounting to P103,000, assorted drug paraphernalia and the buy-bust money.

Charges for violation of the anti- drug law (Republic Act 9165) will be filed against the suspects.