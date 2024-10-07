PDEA arrests 4 for illegal drugs

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Four suspects were arrested and P68,000 worth of suspected shabu seized during a buy bust operation conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Barangay Sta. Cruz, Porac town on Sunday.

The agency named the suspects as Jerome Liwanag, 41; Francis Liwanag, 50; Ronaldo Mangulabnan, 29; and Hermer Sarmiento, 48, all residents of Porac town.

The four suspects were reportedly arrested inside a makeshift drug den during the operation.

Nine sachets containing more or less 10 grams of suspected shabu, assorted sniffing paraphernalia, and the marked money were confiscated from the suspects.

PDEA said suspects are detained at the PDEA Jail Facility in the City of San Fernando.

They are facing charges in court for violation of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.