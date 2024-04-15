PDEA arrests 4 in Bulacan buy-bust

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Central Luzon and Bulacan police arrested four suspects and seized some P102,000 worth of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation in San Jose Del Monte on April 13, 2024.

Arrested in the operation in Barangay Muzon South were Alex Maravilloa, 47; Edwin Espiritu, 25; Lyka Romero, 43; and Russel Dizon, 29.

The PDEA said the operation also resulted in the dismantling of an alleged drug den, where the 15 grams of suspected shabu, sniffing paraphernalia, and the buy-bust money were recovered.

Charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the suspects.