PDEA arrests 8 for illegal drugs

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---Eight suspected shabu users and drug peddlers were arrested by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Central Luzon in two separate operations in Bataan and Nueva Ecija.

PDEA said three female drug suspects were nabbed and some P88,400 worth of shabu seized during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Tipo, Hermosa, Bataan on Wednesday, February 21.

Authorities identified the suspects as Arlene Bell, 39; Celeste Hamili, 42; and Noemie Morales, 33, all residents of Purok 3, Barangay Tipo, Hermosa, Bataan.

Three heat-sealed plastic sachets containing 13 grams of shabu, assorted drug paraphernalia and the buy-bust money were recovered by authorities during the operation.

In Nueva Ecija province, the PDEA arrested five suspects and dismantled an alleged makeshift drug den during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Magpapalayoc, San Leonardo town last Monday, February 19.

The suspects were named by PDEA as Roy Oyan, 35; Roger Velasquez, 58 years; Gemma Mingala, 48 years; John Merick Reyes, 26; and Ian Dela Cruz, 26, all residents of San Leonardo town.

During the operation conducted based on a tip from concerned citizens, operatives confiscated nine heat-sealed plastic sachets containing 15 grams of suspected shabu worth P103,000, assorted drug paraphernalia and the buy-bust money.

Charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the suspects.