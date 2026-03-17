PDEA conducts surprise inspection at Pampanga jail

Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) conducted a surprise inspection at the Pampanga Provincial Jail on Monday, March 16.

Operation “Greyhound” included search and seizure of illegal drugs and random drug testing.

The activity was initiated by PDEA Pampanga Provincial Office, in cooperation with the PDEA K9 Unit.

PDEA teams sweeped male and female dormitories, cells and common areas for illegal drugs, paraphernalia, and other contraband prohibited under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The Pampanga Provincial Health Office (PHO) assisted in the operation by administering drug tests to selected persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) and jail personnel.

PDEA Pampanga said the unannounced inspection is part of measures to ensure compliance with anti-drug policies in detention facilities across the province.

No illegal drugs were recovered during the operation, while all urine samples tested negative for drug use, the agency added.