PDEA dismantles drug den in Mabalacat City

A suspected drug den in Barangay Sapang Biabas, Mabalacat City was dismantled following a buy-bust operation conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on Monday night, March 2.

The operation resulted in the arrest of the alleged drug den operator identified as “Rolly,” 52, and two other persons -- “Abet,” 46, and “Kokoy,” 23.

PDEA said operatives seized seven sachets containing six grams of shabu with a street value of P40,800.

Assorted drug paraphernalia and the marked buy-bust money were also confiscated during the operation.

The Mabalacat City police station assisted PDEA Provincial Offices in Tarlac and Pampanga during the anti-drug sting.

The drug den operator faces non-bailable charges for violation of Section 5 (sale of dangerous drugs) and Section 6 (maintenance of a den, dive, or resort) of Republic Act 9165.

Authorities said charges under the same law will also be filed against the two other suspects.