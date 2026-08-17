PDEA: Drug den operator nabbed in Mabalacat City

A 46-year-old woman, tagged as operator of a drug den, and four other persons were arrested during a raid conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Barangay Dau, Mabalacat City on Saturday afternoon.

The operation was carried out by PDEA Pampanga Provincial Office and Mabalacat City Police Office by virtue of a search warrant issued by the court.

The suspected drug den operator was identified as Joyce. H companions were identified as Beck, 55; Len-Len, 20; Kiko, 24; and Leo, 43.

Authorities recovered six sachets with 13 grams of shabu worth P88,400, drug paraphernalia and the buy-bust money.

The suspects are temporarily detained at the PDEA Region 3 Jail Facility in the City of San Fernando, while the seized drugs will be submitted to the PDEA-3 laboratory for forensic examination.

Authorities are preparing charges, for violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, against the suspects.