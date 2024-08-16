PDEA, DTI ink pact to curb drug-laced vape products

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on August 8, 2024 signed a memorandum of agreement to stop the proliferation of vape products infused with illegal drugs.

Under the agreement, the PDEA will work closely with the DTI and other enforcement agencies to investigate intelligence reports about illegal drug-infused vape products.

“This agreement leverages the combined resources and expertise of the DTI and the PDEA to ensure product safety and protect the public—particularly our youth— from the infiltration of illegal drugs, including marijuana-infused vapes,” the DTI said.

Last July, DTI issued Department Administrative Order No. 24-03, Series of 2024, suspending the online sale of vape products due to their significant threat to the health and safety of minors.

PDEA was tapped to help in implementing Republic Act (RA) No. 11900 or the Vape Law, and enforcing RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 after a briefing session in June with major e-commerce platforms about measures to address existence of marijuana-infused vape products in the Philippine market.

Consumers are urged to report any retailers who sell uncertified consumer products through the DTI Consumer Care Hotline (1-384) or via email at consumercare@dti.gov.ph.