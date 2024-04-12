PDEA nabs 10 in 2 Bataan operations

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---Ten suspects were arrested and a total of P190,000 worth of suspected shabu was seized in two separate operations conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and local police in Bataan province on Thursday, April 11.

The PDEA said that five suspects were nabbed and P88,000 worth of shabu was confiscated during the dismantling of an alleged drug den in Barangay Pantalan, Orani town.

The suspects were named by the agency as Ronaldo Lalican, 54; Lester Lalican, 34; Renzon Garcia, 27; . Marcial Diaz, Jr., 50; and Jomary Guanzon, 29.

The following operation and dismantling of another alleged drug den in the same barangay led to the arrest of suspects Salvador Lalican, 64; Jorell Mangayao, 27; Jennifer Delormente, 34; one identified only as De Leon, Jr. 34; and Romel Tulagan, 46.

Confiscated from the suspects were P102,000 worth of suspected shabu and assorted drug paraphernalia.

PDEA said that charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the suspects.