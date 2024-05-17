PDEA nabs 4 in Bataan buy-bust

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) seized some P115,600 worth of suspected shabu and arrested four suspects during a buy-bust operation in

in Barangay Kitang II and Luz, Limay town, Bataan province on May 15, 2024.

PDEA Bataan Provincial Office identified the suspects as Danilo Fernando, 32; Melvin Dollente, 39; Joco Punzalan, 27; and Bryan Fernando, 37.

Seized from the four men were seven sachets containing 17 grams of suspected shabu, assorted sniffing paraphernalia and the buy-bust money used during the transaction.

Charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are set to be filed against the suspects.

The operation came even as the province of Bataan has been declared a drug-cleared province.