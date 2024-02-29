PDEA nabs 4 in Mabalacat

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — An alleged notorious drug pusher and his three cohorts were arrested by agents of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Barangay Dau, Mabalacat City on Wednesday.

Edsel Carlos, also known as 'Bruce', 51, and listed in the PDEA regional target list was nabbed along with his companions Maria Hilda Permits, Nelson del Rosario, and Joshua Policarprio.

PDEA said the operation was a product of a month-long surveillance.

Some 13 sachets of suspected crystal meth (shabu) weighing 35 grams worth P241,500, assorted drug paraphernalia; and the buy-bust money were recovered during the operation.

The suspects were charged in court for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.