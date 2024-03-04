PDEA nabs 4 in Subic anti-drug operation

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Central Luzon reported yesterday that a target-listed drug trader and three other suspects were arrested during an operation in Barangay Calapacuan, Subic town, Zambales.

The agency identified the alleged drug trader as Bong Joseph Caluag, 30.

The three other suspects were named Julian D. Sebastian, 37; Elmer L. Talamal, 52; and Albert M. Del Rosario, 34.

The PDEA said that all of the suspects were arrested inside a makeshift drug den during the operation conducted by elements of PDEA Zambales Provincial Office, PDEA SIU-Zambales, Zambales Provincial Police Office drug enforcement unit, Subic police and other law enforcement units.

The lawmen seized during the operation seven plastic transparent sachets containing nine grams of shabu amounting to P61,200, assorted drug paraphernalia, and the buy-bust money used by the undercover agent.

The suspects are facing charges in court for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.