PDEA nabs 5 persons in Mabalacat operation

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested five individuals and seized P103,000-worth of shabu in a buy-bust operation on January 12 in Mabalacat City.

The five suspects were identified by PDEA as Jessy Tiglao, alleged drug den operator, 39 from 9625 Pamintuan Village, Barangay Dau, Mabalacat, Pampanga;

Romeo Bundalian, 55, of Lourdes park, Bamban, Tarlac; Emer Lebas Yusay, 43, a resident of Maligaya Street , San Nicolas, San Fernando, Pampanga; Jojie Cabilles, 37, of San Isidro, Barangay Dau, Mabalacat, Pampanga; and Christian Estrada, 18, , a resident of Carnation Street, Barangay Dau, Mabalacat, Pampanga.

PDEA said 15 grams of shabu with a street value of P103,000, assorted sniffing paraphernalia and the marked money used during the operation were recovered from the suspects.

The seized pieces of evidence were submitted to the PDEA Laboratory Section for forensic examination.

Charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are being prepared against the suspects.