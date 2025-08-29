PDEA nabs 5, seizes P102K shabu in Bulacan buy-bust

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested five individuals, including two females, following a buy-bust operation in Barangay Muzon South, San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan on Thursday, August 28.

The PDEA Bulacan Provincial Office identified the suspects as Lyn, female, 32; Yael, 44; Ed, 37; and Ron, 20.

The agency named the princip suspect as one Angie, female, 46, of Muzon South and alleged operator of a drug den in said barangay.

Authorities recovered five sachets containing 12 grams of shabu worth P102,000, assorted drug paraphernalia and the marked money used by the undercover agent.

PDEA said Angie will be charged in court for violations of Section 5 (sale of dangerous drugs) and Section 6 (maintenance of a drug den) of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, offenses that are non-bailable and carry penalties of life imprisonment and fines ranging from P500,000 to P10 million.

Charges are also being prepared against the four other suspects, the agency said.

The suspects are temporarily detained at the PDEA jail facility in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga.

The confiscated items will be submitted for forensic examination at the PDEA regional laboratory.