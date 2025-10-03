PDEA nabs man for drug-pushing

A 28- year old man, suspected of selling illegal drugs in Barangay Pulung Maragul, Angeles City, was caught by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Pampanga on Thursday afternoon (October 2).

The agency identified the suspect as Josh, male, 28, a resident of Barangay Bulaon, City of San Fernando, Pampanga.

PDEA Pampanga said Josh was included in the list of regional targets for illegal drugs.

The operating teams recovered two pieces of sachets containing 10 grams of shabu worth P68,000 and marked money.

PDEA said the apprehended suspect had been under surveillance since August this year.

The operation was conducted by personnel of PDEA Pampanga Provincial Office and the Angeles City Police Office.

A non-bailable offense under section 5 (sale of dangerous drugs) of Republic Act 9165 will be filed against the suspect.

PDEA said the case carries the penalty of life imprisonment and a fine ranging from P500,000 to P10 million.