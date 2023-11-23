PDEA nets drugs, suspects in CL ops

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Central Luzon arrested suspects and seized suspected shabu during various anti-illegal drugs operations in the region this week.

An alleged regional target drug personality, along with five suspects were arrested Thursday inside a makeshift drug den in Barangay Calapacuan, Subic, Zambales on Thursday, November 23.

The PDEA named the suspects as Nayna Hasmin, 26, the target personality; Arlene Dayag, 39; Moriel Cabasal; and Vjorn Leif Abad, 27. Seized from them was some 50 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of P345, 000 assorted drug paraphernalia and the buy-bust money used in the operation.

Charges for the violation of Republic Act 9165 or otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the arrested suspects.

Over in Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija province, the PDEA arrested four suspects and seized some P103,500 worth of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation on Tuesday, November 21 Purok 4, St. Nicholas Subdivision, Barangay Bantug Norte.

The PDEA identified the suspects as Marvin Dela Cruz, 43; Gilberto Gregorio, 55; Marvin Cantor, 34; and Manny Cantor, 36.

Approximately 15 grams of shabu, assorted drug paraphernalia and the buy-bust money were recovered during the operation.

The biggest drug haul of the week so far resulted from the arrest on November 21 of a couple allegedly involved in the bulk distribution of shabu in Metro Manila and nearby towns of Bulacan.

Seized from suspects Aljune Mangulamnas, 38, and Aida Mangulamnas, 40, during the buy-bust operation in Barangaty Hugo Perez, Trece Martirez, Cavite was an estimated 500 grams of suspected shabu amounting to P3,400,000 and the marked money used by the undercover agent.

Authorities said all the arrested suspects will face charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.