PDEA, PNP shut down drug den, arrest 4

Authorities arrested four individuals inside a drug den following a buy-bust operation in Madapdap Resettlement, Barangay Dapdap, Mabalacat City, Pampanga on Sunday, October 25, 2026.

PDEA identified the suspects as "Yeng", male, 45; "Belle" female, 29; "Tupe", male, 24; and "Ton-ton", male, 25.

Some 10 grams of shabu worth P68,000, assorted drug paraphernalia, and the marked money used during the sting operation were recovered by police during the operation.

Personnel of the PDEA Provincial Offices in Tarlac and Pampanga; and Mabalacat City Police Station conducted the buy-bust.

Charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) are now being prepared against the suspects.