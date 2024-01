MEXICO -- Some 25 kilos of shabu worth P170 million were discovered in an open lot in Barangay Masamat, this municipality last Monday.

The operation was conducted by Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Special Enforcement Services in coordination with Mexico police.

The prohibited narcotics were reportedly concealed in tea bags and kept at the trunk of an abandoned sedan.

No person was arrested during the operation but authorities are trying to identify the owner of the abandoned vehicle.