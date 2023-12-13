PDEA seizes 1-kilo marijuana in Porac

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — A kilo of suspected cannabis locally known as marijuana was seized by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Porac town on Wednesday dawn.

The prohibited drugs were confiscated from three male suspects identified as Mark Angelo Sunga, Lemuel David, and Karl de Leon.

PDEA agents were able to recover the wrapped rectangular brick containing the alleged marijuana worth P120,000, and the marked money used in the operation.

Charges for violation of Section 5 (sale of dangerous drugs) in relation to Section 26B (conspiracy to sell) of Republic Act 9165 will be filed in court against the suspects.