Tonette Orejas of The Philippine Daily Inquirer has earned a nomination for Best Journalist in the Regional Category of the Paragala: The Central Luzon Media Awards, with her report on indigenous communities among the works cited for recognition.

The nominated report, titled “As Aeta kids learn, elders fight for land in Pampanga,” was published on July 5, 2026.

The article focuses on the challenges confronting Aeta communities around Clark, particularly disputes over who represents them in decisions concerning their ancestral domains and the delivery of support services.

The story also draws attention to the differing circumstances of Aeta generations, with children pursuing education while community elders continue to assert their rights over ancestral lands.

The nomination highlights Orejas’ report on issues involving governance, public accountability, cultural heritage, and community welfare across Central Luzon.

In its November 17 announcement, Paragala cited the report’s focus on communities whose concerns and perspectives deserve greater public attention.

An incumbent board director and past president of Pampanga Press Club, Orejas is a veteran journalist whose work has covered various social and public-interest issues in Central Luzon. |via Tristan Jingco