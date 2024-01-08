PDLs undergo skills training

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO--- Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) in Central Luzon recently underwent academic and technical-vocational skills training to meet their livelihood needs once they re-enter the mainstream society.

The Bataan Peninsula State University (BPSU) collaborated with Aertech Skills Training Institute, Inc. conducted the training under the Spreading HOPE (Helping Out People thru Education) Behind Bars.

The program aims to integrate education in the rehabilitation of PDLs in the region.

The BPSU provided the academic resources in curriculum design to make sure that the academic and technical-vocational skills programs are comprehensive and specifically tailored to meet the unique needs of the PDLs.

The BPSU said the program will benefit PDLs with diverse training opportunities, equipping them with skills in their livelihood after post-incarceration.

The BPSU and Aertech Skills Training Institute, Inc. are working with the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology on the project.