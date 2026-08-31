PDRRMC: 327K families in Pampanga flooded

A total of 327,156 families or 1,048,697 individuals have been affected by flooding, the Pampanga Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said on Monday, August 31, 2026.

The council recorded flooding in 330 barangays across 20 areas in the province.

Among the towns with the highest number of affected families are Guagua with 29,300, Macabebe with 27,229, Apalit with 26,809, Masantol with 24,737, Candaba with 24,617, and San Simon with 24,447.

The provincial government said that 5,024 families or 18,756 persons are staying inside evacuation centers.

The report also listed 2,616 families or 11,683 persons staying in safer grounds outside evacuation centers.

These bring the combined figures listed under the evacuation section to 7,640 families and 30,439 persons.

Authorities continue rescue operations for flood-hit residents in Minalin and the City of San Fernando, while evacuation centers remained open in Lubao, Porac and Mexico.

The provincial government said it is coordinating the deployment of rubber boats and army trucks in areas affected by severe flooding.

The Capitol added that it provided thousands of empty sacks and sandbags for flood-control operations.