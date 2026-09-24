PDRRMC: 6,169 Kapampangans remain in evacuation centers

A total of 6,169 people from 1,819 families are still staying in 65 evacuation centers across Pampanga.

Several areas in the province, particularly in the coastal towns of Macabebe, Masantol and others, remain flooded as of Wednesday, according to the Pampanga Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC).

The PDRRMC, in its Southwest Monsoon Situation Report No. 10 as of 4 p.m. on September 23, 2026, reported flooding in 73 barangays across 10 localities.

Flooding was reported in some parts of Arayat, City of San Fernando, Apalit, Candaba, Macabebe, Masantol, Minalin, San Luis, San Simon and Santo Tomas.

The report said flood depths ranged from 1 to 3.5 feet, with some areas reaching 5 to 6 feet.

Another 589 people from 152 families are staying outside designated evacuation centers.

The PDRRMC said it monitors the situation and coordinate with the province's 21 local government units, while disaster-response equipment and personnel remained on standby.