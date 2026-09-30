PDRRMC okays P371.8M disaster fund for 2027

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) of Pampanga approved a P371.8-million Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund for 2027.

The provincial government said fund was approved during the council’s third-quarter meeting at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center on Tuesday, September 29. Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda presiding on behalf of Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda, presided over the meeting.

The allocation will support disaster preparedness, mitigation, response and recovery programs.

The funds will also be used in evacuation centers, flood-mitigation infrastructure, rescue vehicles and equipment, relief supplies, medical assistance and recovery programs, according to the Capitol.

PDRRM Chief Janica Yambao said the programs were developed based on previous disasters, including the effects of the southwest monsoon or habagat.

PDRRMC records showed that 408 barangays across 20 areas in the province were flooded during heavy rains.

The provincial government reported that 375,093 families, or 1,218,442 individuals, were affected by the weather disturbances.

Agricultural damage was estimated at P1.48 billion, affecting about 40,167 farmers and fisherfolk.