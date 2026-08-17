PDRRMO: 228 barangays in Pampanga still flooded

Flooding continues to affect communities across Pampanga, with 228 barangays in 16 localities still reporting flooded areas as of Sunday morning, August 16, according to the Pampanga Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO).

The figure was reported in Situational Report No. 38, issued at 7 a.m. on Sunday 16, 2026 covering the combined effects of Tropical Depression Luis, Tropical Depression Maymay and the southwest monsoon.

The report said 875,996 people, or 274,734 families, have been affected across 374 barangays based on cumulative figures from the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) as of 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Among the areas with the largest affected populations are Macabebe, with 85,212 people; Guagua, 84,186; San Simon, 80,144; and Candaba, 79,000.

The local government of Masantol recorded 68,453 affected persons, Lubao 63,583, and Minalin 53,491.

In Candaba, the PDRRMO reported flooding of two to 14 feet in San Agustin and one to 12 feet in Paralaya.

In Macabebe, flood depths reached two to six feet in several barangays, including Caduang Tete and Tacasan, while Telacsan reported flooding ranging from one to five feet. The report attributed the flooding to rain and high tide.

In Masantol, several barangays were submerged by one to three feet of floodwater.

San Simon also reported flooding of up to four feet, including areas affected by the overflowing of Pampanga River.

In San Luis, floodwaters reached seven feet in San Agustin, with the overflowing of Pampanga River among the reported causes.

The flooding also disrupted transportation in several areas. In Minalin, multiple provincial, national and barangay roads were reported not passable to light vehicles because of flooding and high tide.

In Candaba, the Candaba-Baliuag Road in Barangay San Agustin and the Dukma/Candaba-San Miguel Road were closed because of flooding.

The PDRRMC said it is conducting evacuation assistance, relief distribution, medical support, sandbagging, transport services and monitoring of affected communi