PDRRMO: El Nino destroys P70M crops in Pampanga

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —The Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA) reported that the El Nino phenomenon has destroyed P70,460,742 worth of crops.

This is the latest situational report issued by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office on Monday, May 20.

The total damages for rice crops have reached P68,513,971. High-value crops like corn and cassava recorded some P1,946,771 worth of damage.

The OPA also reported that some 1,006 farmers in the province are now affected by the El Nino.

At least 60 barangays in the towns of Apalit, Santa Ana, Mexico, San Luis, Candaba, San Simon and Floridablanca have been affected.

The town of San Simon reported P15,717,625 worth of damage to its palay crops.

Apalit town recorded P9,431,345 and San Luis with P9,063,974 worth damages on palay crops.

The municipality of Mexico, as of May 20, 2024 reported P3,487,467 worth of damage to its palay crops affecting 76 farmers in 17 barangays of the town.