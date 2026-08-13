PDRRMO: Pampanga crop damage reaches P578-M

Agriculture damage from Tropical Depressions “Luis” and “Maymay” and the enhanced Southwest Monsoon has reached P578.62 million in crops and fisheries, affecting 6,887 farmers and fisher folks.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) said the Provincial Agriculturist’s assessment as of Thursday, August 13, said fisheries accounted for P337.61 million of the losses.

Fisheries was followed by rice at P187.80 million, high-value crops at P48.89 million, corn at P4.11 million, and cassava at P210,000.

Minalin posted the highest fisheries damage at P183.26 million, followed by Macabebe at P84.70 million and Sasmuan at P41.03 million.

For rice, the report disclosed the highest loss in Candaba at P101.71 million, followed by Arayat at P32.49 million and Apalit at P18.55 million.

Porac recorded P28.74 million in high-value crop losses, while Arayat reported P13.42 million.

The Arayat local government also posted P3.63 million in corn damage.

The report separately recorded P393,920 in livestock losses and P3.02 million in egg-drop losses. These bring the combined losses to crop, fisheries, livestock and egg to P582.03 million.