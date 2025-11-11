PDRRMO: Some major roads in Pampanga still flooded

Flooding has rendered several major roads in the towns of Masantol and Candaba impassable to all types of vehicles as of Tuesday noon, November 11.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) said portions of Kalsadang Bayu and Sta. Lucia–San Nicolas Road in Masantol, as well as the Mapaniqui–Anyatam Road in Candaba, are not passable due to floodwaters.

The said roads connect several barangays to the Metro Plaza and Poblacion areas of their respective municipalities.

Local officials said the flooding was caused by high tide, continuous rains brought by Super Typhoon “Uwan,” and the descent of floodwaters from the upstream areas toward the lower Pampanga River.