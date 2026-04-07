Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II is proving that steady leadership still matters. In Angeles City, peace and order are not easy goals. Yet under his watch, the city remains stable. This is no small achievement.

Angeles is a busy and diverse place. People come and go every day. It is a center of trade, culture, and tourism. Locals mix with visitors from nearby towns. Foreign nationals also call the city home. Because of this, maintaining order requires constant effort.

Mayor Lazatin, now in his first term, shows calm and firm leadership. He listens. He weighs advice carefully. He also accepts criticism when needed. This openness strengthens his decisions. It also builds trust among the people.

The Lazatin name carries a long history in public service. Today, the mayor continues that legacy. He does so not with loud words, but with steady action. His approach is simple. Keep the city safe. Serve all residents fairly.

Peace and order in Angeles City demand clear planning. The city is highly urbanized. It is also a melting pot of cultures and races. This diversity brings life to the city. But it also presents challenges. Differences in language and customs can lead to misunderstandings. At times, these can even lead to crime.

One notable community in the city is the Korean population. Just outside the former Clark Air Base lies a thriving Korean district. It is large enough to feel like its own community. Korean businesses line the streets. Restaurants, shops, and schools serve their needs.

With growth, however, comes risk. As the number of people and businesses increases, so do reports of crime. These may be small offenses. Some may be more serious. This is not unique to any one group. It is a common result of rapid urban growth.

Still, it is important to note that Koreans are not the only foreign nationals in Angeles. The city has long been home to Americans and other nationalities. This is part of its history, especially during the years of the Clark base. Mayor Lazatin understands this well.

Because of this, the city government takes a broader approach. Plans for peace and order are designed for everyone. Funds are distributed across all barangays. Each community benefits, whether it has foreign residents or not. This ensures fairness. It also strengthens unity.

Recent reports say that some members of the Korean community are seeking extra protection. This request has raised questions. While their concerns may be valid, the response must be balanced. The city cannot favor one group over another.

Public service must remain equal. The local government serves all who live and work in Angeles. This includes Filipinos and foreigners alike. No single group should receive special treatment. Doing so may create division.

Mayor Lazatin’s approach is clear. The city protects everyone. Laws apply to all. Programs are designed to benefit the whole community. This is the right path forward.

It is also worth noting that peace and order are shared responsibilities. The government leads, but the people must also cooperate. Communities must work together. They must report crimes. They must respect local laws.

In the end, asking for special protection misses the point. The system already aims to protect all. Strength lies in unity, not division.

Mayor Lazatin’s steady leadership reminds us of this truth. Angeles City does not belong to one group alone. It belongs to everyone within its borders. And under his watch, it continues to stand as a city where order and fairness prevail.