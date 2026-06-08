Pedal Power Marks World Bicycle Day at SM City Clark

SM City Clark celebrated World Bicycle Day with its “Pedal Power” event, bringing together cyclists of different ages for rides and simple community activities that promote active living and sustainable transport.

The event gathered families, bike groups, and casual riders in a shared space where they could enjoy cycling and connect with others. It also highlighted the benefits of choosing bikes for short trips and daily travel.

Led by SM Cares and the SM Green Movement, the initiative reflects SM’s ongoing effort to support practical, eco-friendly mobility.

SM City Clark also offers dedicated bike parking, making it easier for cyclists to visit the mall safely and conveniently.

Through efforts like these, SM continues to create spaces that support everyday cycling and community interaction.