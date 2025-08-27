Pelayo urges probe on flood control projects in Candaba

Former Candaba mayor Jerry Pelayo is pushing for an investigation on the flood control projects in Candaba town amounting to more than P1 billion.

Pelayo went on his social media account to narrate what he hinted as irregularity in the implementation of infrastructure projects along the Malisik River.

Pelayo questioned at least three projects costing almost the same average amount of over P100 million on the same river area.

“Mahigit 1.4 bilyon po ang halaga nito,” Pelayo said.

He stressed that the Malisik River really needs intervention as it is a vital waterway.

The river runs through the Malisik River Dike, merging with the Pampanga River.

Pelayo claimed that the project, with its huge allocation, did not even stand to protect communities.

“Mag slope protection kalang kung maraming madadamay na kabahayan. Ang mayroon diyan palayan,” Pelayo said.

The former town mayor added that he will push for an investigation of Santo Cristo Construction which he alleged received most of the contracts.

Pelayo even called out Mayor Rene Maglanque to help him and file cases against the construction company.

Meanwhile, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Pampanga 1st District Engineering Office was quick to state to local reporters that there are no “ghost infrastructure projects” in Candaba.

Engineer Danny Canlas, chief of the Construction Section of DPWH Pampanga 1st District Engineering Office, said that the projects exposed by Pelayo in Candaba have “underwent the proper procedures”.