Penalize the accomplices

Filipinos who allegedly assisted convicted French pedophile Bouhalem Bouchiba should face legal consequences, according to former Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos.

Bouchiba was found guilty by a French court of complicity in the rape of minors, human trafficking, and viewing child pornography for allegedly orchestrating the livestreamed abuse of preteen girls in the Philippines.

"Nakakagalit. Kasuklam-suklam. Kailangan lahat ng naging kasabwat ni Bouchiba sa Pilipinas ay maparusahan at makulong din,” Abalos said.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) recently said it has already announced active cooperation with the Philippine National Police (PNP) to track down individuals who assisted Bouchiba.

It added that it is working closely with the PNP Women and Children Protection Center and the National Coordination Center Against Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children to ensure a thorough investigation.

“Walang Pilipino dapat ang nagbebenta sa kapwa. Dapat managot ang Pilipinong kasabwat ni Bouchiba sa online sexual abuses na ginawa nito kabilang ang mga biktimang Pilipina na karamihan ay mga bata pa,” Abalos said.

Abalos drew comparisons to their efforts in capturing serial child trafficker Teddy Jay Mejia, who was charged with exploiting 111 minors.

Mejia was apprehended in the UAE in September and brought back to the Philippines after coordinated efforts with UAE authorities and Interpol. He faces charges of qualified trafficking, statutory rape, and violations of the Anti-Online Sexual Exploitation of Children Act (RA 11930).

“Lumalabas, itong demonyong ito pinoprofile niya yung mga batang loner, mga batang matatalino. Isipin mo 9 years old, 10, 11—musmos na musmos yan,” ani Abalos sa isang pahayag noon. “It turns out this demon is profiling loner kids, the smart kids. Imagine, these are just innocent children,” he said.

Abalos called for harsh penalties for individuals like Mejia and Bouchiba, saying they deserve to rot in prison. He reiterated his call at the 33rd Session of the United Nations Commission on Crime Prevention in Vienna for countries to enact laws penalizing end users of child sexual abuse materials.

"Ang hindi alam ng marami, ang bawat click sa ganitong materyales ay isang paglapastangan at panggagahasa ng maituturing. Lahat ng bansa ay may responsibilidad na protektahan ang mga bata at masusugpo ang ganitong krimen kung ang lahat ay makikiisa sa pagpasa ng batas na magbabawal sa ganitong materyales at magpaparusa sa mga gumagamit nito o end users,” the former DILG secretary added.

Before stepping down to run for senator, Abalos issued Memorandum Circular 2024-140, directing all local government units to draft ordinances against online sexual exploitation of children, in line with Republic Act 11930.