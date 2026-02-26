Perkins Twins urge Pampanga youth to stay away from vices

Jesse Perkins and Christian Perkins, popularly known as the "Perkins Twins" have called on Kapampangan youth to stay away from vices and instead strengthen and keep moral values in life.

The Fil-Am pop duo, accompanied by their father Tarny and mother Tess of The Cup of Faith, together with Bitag's Ben Tulfo, were at the LausGroup Complex on Wednesday, February 25 as part of their ongoing #perkinspired tour, a campaign composed of musical performances and discussion of advocacies.

At the Levy P. Laus Corporate Center, the entourage was welcomed by Laus Group of Companies President Paul Laus and MTL Foods President Tess Laus, who gave them a tour of the LausGroup Complex, including the Levy P. Laus Museum.

During the live interview at DwRW 95.1 FM and CLTV 36, Jesse and Christian discussed their advocacies, particularly anti-bullying, anti-smoking, anti-alcohol, purity, respect, and moral fortitude.

"My brother and I and our parents still believe that the future of the Philippines is in the hands of the youth. Faith is a strong foundation to keep away from vices. It has guided us since we were young and being raised by our parents. But then you have to make your own decisions at some point. It's not about being perfect, but doing what is right as Christians and according to the Bible," one of the duo said.

"After learning and experiencing that, we're passing on the torch. We think that we've seen in the last few years what's going on, a lot of bad things going on. People are depressed, are sad and are lacking something. But it goes beyond believing in Jesus and the promise of salvation. It's how well we should live our lives, and for us, it comes from the word of God because a lot of people have their ideas but at least we have something that could remind us of God's design on how to best live our lives," the twins added.