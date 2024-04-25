Persons with hearing impairments get help

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Provincial Government of Pampanga gathered 1,530 Kapampangans with hearing impairments and provided them 5 assistance under the program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) .

Aside from this program, the provincial government also gives regular medical assistance to the beneficiaries.

Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda, Vice Governor Lilia "Nanay" Pineda, and DSWD Undersecretary Emmeline Aglipay-Villar met with the beneficiries on Wednesday, April 24 at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center.

Each of them received P3,000 from DSWD and P2,000 from the Capitol.

Governor Pineda said the provincial government strives to reach all sectors, providing help in terms of financial assistance, livelihood, and medical services.

“Sana pu kauli yu masaya kayu pu. Kaswelu tamu pung Kapampangan atana pung karakal akakwang saup,” Gov. Pineda said.

There are some 48,000 registered persons with disabilities (PWDs) in Pampanga.