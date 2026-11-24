Some 1,436 individuals with mental health conditions received financial assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Monday, November 23.

The assistance is part of the agency's Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) Program.

The provincial government said each beneficiary received ?5,400 and free medicines provided by the Capitol.

Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda and other provincial government officials met with the beneficiaries during the distribution of aid.

The beneficiaries also received rice under the program of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., as well as chicken and hotdogs from the provincial government.

The Capitol said it is planning to establish a facility to address the needs of individuals including medicines.

Pineda encouraged families dealing with mental health concerns to seek assistance from the Pampanga Care and Counseling Center.